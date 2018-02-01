POV | Stop diluting public education funding

Despite all the talk by Kentucky lawmakers about how critical it is to improve the state's public education, their actions seem to directly contradict their words.

Example: Last year's passage of a law allowing the creation of charter schools, which are publicly funded but independently managed. The problem is, state funding for every child attending one of these schools will be taken away from the regular school system (whose expenses won't decrease) and shifted to the charter school.

And now, the legislature is considering a proposal to give tax breaks to individuals and businesses who donate money to organizations that provide private school scholarships. It sounds nice, but aside from the admittedly large 1.4 billion dollar annual budget enjoyed by Jefferson County's schools, the rest of Kentucky's public systems are hungry for every available dollar. So where do you think they'll find the cash to pay for all those tax breaks?

Here's a hint: It won't come out of legislative salaries.

Following trends like these will ultimately guarantee the starvation of the one education system that's open in all ways to every Kentuckian. Perhaps I'll feel differently when the legislature finally comes up with meaningful tax reform that will pay for such experiments. But right now, the state's financing of true public education is already inadequate, and I'm against any proposals to dilute it even further.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.