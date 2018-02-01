Sen. Rand Paul talks about assault, stance on legalizing marijua - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. Rand Paul talks about assault, stance on legalizing marijuana


U.S. Senator Rand Paul on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31, 2018. U.S. Senator Rand Paul on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he was not involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbor before an attack that left the senator  with several broken ribs.

Paul was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night.

He was also asked if should marijuana be legalized.

Paul said he believes that should be an issue for individual states to decide -- and the federal government should stay out of it completely.
He says the "war on drugs" unfairly targets African Americans and poor people -- and harsh drug laws make prison overpopulation even worse.

"Whites smoke marijuana just as much as black or Hispanic. And yet, when you look at the prisons, they're full of Hispanics or African-Americans because we disproportionately arrest poor people," Paul said.

Paul also criticized his fellow Republicans for passing tax cuts, but doing nothing to reign in government spending.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

