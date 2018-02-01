Evan Williams Bourbon Experience fills 1,000th barrel

Dignitaries sign the top of the 1,000th barrel of bourbon distilled at the Evan Williams Experience. Feb. 1, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience has filled its 1,000th barrel of bourbon.

The multi-million dollar distillery in downtown Louisville is the first official stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The barrel celebrates the legacy of Evan Williams, who was Kentucky's first distiller. He was also a trustee of the city of Louisville -- and he built the first county clerk's office and city jail.

Heaven Hill president Max L. Shapira said the distillery has produced one barrel a day at the facility on Main Street since Sept. 2013.

"So we're just really excited to get to this milestone. Some of the whiskeys we've produced here in those thousand barrels are very unique, very unusual, and very out-of-the-ordinary, some of which will be on the market now, after over four years of aging," Shapira said.

The unfilled barrel was displayed in the lobbies of seven downtown partners for one day each before being transported from Mayor Greg Fischer's office to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience to be filled.

