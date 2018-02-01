Frankfort woman accused of abusing 6 children under the age of 2 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frankfort woman accused of abusing 6 children under the age of 2

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A daycare worker in Frankfort is accused of abusing six children under the age of 2.

A Franklin County grand jury recently indicted 25-year-old Tiara Broce, who had been an employee at the Learning Tree Academy in Frankfort since February.

In November, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of child abuse from a parent and talked to other parents and faculty about the allegations.

Broce faces six counts of criminal child abuse. Troopers won't say exactly what the abuse included but said it was cruel punishment.

