Proposed bill would allow expanded gambling to fund Kentucky's pension crisis

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

Whistleblower claims record number of juvenile murder charges follows cover-ups and dysfunction in Louisville youth detention

Whistleblower claims record number of juvenile murder charges follows cover-ups and dysfunction in Louisville youth detention

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

Family of U of L student fatally shot at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery files lawsuit against gallery's owners

Family of U of L student fatally shot at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery files lawsuit against gallery's owners

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- They know it's still a longshot, but a new bipartisan group of lawmakers and business leaders believe casinos can be the jackpot that helps solve the state's budget crisis.

Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Louisville) has filed House Bill 229, which would amend the Kentucky Constitution to allow expanded gambling.

The effort to allow casino gambling goes back more than a decade, but supporters said this time there is one major difference.

“Pensions,” Miller said. “We need $1.2 billion in money for the next 30 years.”

Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, CEO of Greater Louisville, Inc., said expanded gaming will create thousands of new jobs and generate between $250 million and $1 billion in the first year.

The bill requires all gaming revenue to go to the underfunded pension system for the first 20 years.

“This is a way for us to collect some of the revenue we need to fund our pensions without imposing taxes on the people of Kentucky,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville).

Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) chairs one of the subcommittees that help write the budget. He believes tax reform is the best way to generate new revenue. But Tipton said he will listen to the case for casinos.

“We're going to have to look at all options," he said. "We’re going to have to be creative, because we have serious challenges ahead."

Opponents said they have beaten expanded gambling before by pointing out the social and law enforcement cost.

“Kentucky Baptists will be completely engaged in opposition to this,” said Tom Troth, a lobbyist for the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

Unlike previous years, those fighting expanded gaming have the governor on their side. Gov. Matt Bevin has been vocal in his opposition.

“To quote the governor, ‘It’s a sucker’s bet,’” Troth said. “This is a terrible way to implement public policy.”

Miller dismissed the moral argument, pointing to the success of the lottery and instant racing, as well as the serious nature of the budget crisis.

“What's the morality of that as opposed to raising taxes?" he said. "What’s the morality of that as opposed to further budget cuts?"

Amending the Constitution requires approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate. It if passes, the question would be placed on the ballot this fall.

As for the bill’s chances of passage, Miller is realistic.

“It's possible, but not probable," he said. "But that doesn’t mean we shouldn't try.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.