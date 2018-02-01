Bluegrass Fund still keeping tabs on school board elections despite rise of education-focused committee

Acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor traded subtle criticisms during the forum at Pleasure Ridge Park High School in front of an audience of more than 60.More >>
The Bluegrass Fund, a nonprofit political organization created in 2012, has mostly focused on races for the Jefferson County Board of Education since its inception, but another group, the Steering Committee for Action on Louisville’s Agenda, is keeping an eye on Jefferson County Public Schools as part of its agenda, according to a report Monday by Insider Louisville.More >>
Irvin is one of 21 in the program, which mostly consists of assistant principals throughout JCPS but also includes a resource teacher, a goal clarity coach and the district’s gifted and talented coordinator. JCPS hopes the pipeline program will become a retention tool as principal jobs come open within the district.More >>
Those tasked with peppering acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor with questions brought students’ perspectives to the hunt for a new superintendent, and they touched on subjects such as bullying, school equity, technology in classrooms and potentially moving students learning English to a consolidated facility.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education named acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor as the two finalists for the district’s top job, and the public will have several chances to ask them questions in the coming days.More >>
Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor took questions – some from the audience of more than 70 and some from a group of students on stage – for more than an hour at Central High School.More >>
Joe Bargione and Bethanie Brogli Opell left for Marshall County on Wednesday, and although the high school remains closed for students since Tuesday’s shooting, Pollio said they will provide support for school staff and families still reeling from the violence.More >>
Frank Mellen’s legal interpretation came in response to a question from Jefferson County Board of Education member Chris Brady on whether the state can mandate budget cuts by JCPS during a discussion on the district’s draft budget at Tuesday’s school board meeting.More >>
