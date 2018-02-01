2 Hardin County residents die after tough bouts with the flu

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

Whistleblower claims record number of juvenile murder charges follows cover-ups and dysfunction in Louisville youth detention

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

Family of U of L student fatally shot at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery files lawsuit against gallery's owners

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crystal Townsend's visit to Vibe Coffee in Elizabethtown on Thursday was the first time she has left the house in about a week.

"Today is my first day out of quarantine," she said.

Her cup of joe is just what the doctor ordered after a bout with the flu.

"It actually started just like a cold, and I didn't think it was anything," Townsend said. "The only difference was I started running a temperature, and I had a really bad sore throat."

The very virus that knocked her down is also the talk of Hardin County. The Health Department reports two people have now died from the flu there. Both victims were over the age of 65.

It's no secret the flu is worse there and in several other places than in years past. Some blame that on the strain of the virus the vaccine treats.

So here's how that works: scientists monitor the virus' activity in the Southern Hemisphere, during it's winter, and make an educated guess about which version of the flu will knock on our doors.

"It is a prediction, it is a guess, and this year, they got it wrong," said Donny Gill, Spokesman for the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. "The flu we're seeing this year is a "type A flu," which is harder for the vaccine to cover or prevent."

That doesn't mean the shot you got, or are thinking about getting, is worthless.

"You won't get as sick, and you won't be sick as long with the help of the flu shot," Gill said.

In fact, it's doctor-recommended because the season shows no signs of slowing.

"At this point, we're still trending upwards," Gill said.

