CRAWFORD | Louisville changes lineup on legal counsel in Jurich, Pitino matters

Louisville's search for a permanent athletics director is moving forward quickly, but interim AD Vince Tyra says it's too soon to talk about whether David Padgett is a frontrunner for the basketball coaching job.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
Event organizers say lagging sales and financial concerns have forced the cancellation of the Derby Festival Basketball Classic in 2018.More >>
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a pair of free throws with two seconds left to force overtime and Quade Green hit the game-winning layup with four seconds left to lead Kentucky past upset-minded Vanderbilt in overtime.More >>
After taking a couple of punches early, Kentucky threw the best counterpunches late in an upset win at No. 7 West Virginia.More >>
Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.More >>
In a bit of a disjointed game, Myisha Hines-Allen remained a constant for the Louisville women's basketball team, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in an 84-74 road victory at Miami.More >>
Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The University of Louisville made a last-ditch effort Wednesday to save its 2013 national basketball championship.More >>
