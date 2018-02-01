CRAWFORD | Louisville changes lineup on legal counsel in Jurich, Pitino matters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On the heels of a news report in which a Louisville-based private investigator contacted the Courier Journal newspaper in search of information on former athletics director Tom Jurich, the University of Louisville says it has changed law firms in matters pertaining to Jurich and former basketball coach Rick Pitino.



Interim university president Greg Postel confirmed the move after a meeting of the U of L athletics association board on Thursday.



He said the school is making the change for “strategic reasons,” but declined to outline what those are, citing a university policy not to discuss pending litigation.



When asked if the awkward position of having a private investigator publicly outed in the search to dig up dirt on Jurich played into the decision, Postel said, “You can’t connect the dots that way.”



Still, Postel did confirm that the firm in question, Kentucky Special Investigative Unit, Inc., is one used by an individual used by Stoll Keenon Ogden, a firm that was representing U of L in negotiations with Jurich.



“We did not know any of the details of how the work was being conducted,” Postel said. “We were aware of the fact that they were gathering information and doing due diligence, which is very common in (human resources) matters. We weren’t aware of the details of the kinds of individuals they were speaking to.”

Though the firm will continue to represent the university in a number of matters, Postel said that the Louisville firm of Dinsmore & Shohl will represent the university in these matters moving forward.

“This was simply a decision, a change in strategy for the legal process,” Postel said. “Again, there’s nothing unusual about institutions making changes, at various points along the way, for strategic reasons. So there’s not much of a story, really.”



