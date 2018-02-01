Louisville named a Top-10 beer destination in the world by VineP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville named a Top-10 beer destination in the world by VinePair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon isn't the only spirit attracting people to the Derby City.

VinePair named Louisville one of the Top-10 beer destinations in the world for 2018. The city came in ninth on the list.

The publication spotlighted several Louisville breweries, including Against the Grain, Goodwood and Akaska. It also mention the city's beer festivals, like the Kentucky Craft Bash and NuLu Bock Beer Festival.

VinePair points out that ten years ago, Louisville had no beer tourism. Now there are 40 craft breweries in the state, with 15 in the Derby City.

