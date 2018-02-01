ISP data shows a 75 percent drop in meth lab busts across Indian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ISP data shows a 75 percent drop in meth lab busts across Indiana since 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Data from Indiana State Police shows a dramatic drop in homemade meth lab busts.

In the last two years meth lab discoveries have dropped by 75 percent. In that same time frame, legislators made one of the drug's key ingredients, pseudoephedrine, which is found in cold medicine, harder to buy.

Senate Bill 80 forced patients seeking medicine like Sudafed to go directly to the pharmacist for the drug, giving the pharmacist the right to decide whether the customer had a legitimate need.

"When a pharmacist began asking about symptoms or trying to suggest something else that might work for a cold ... sales plummeted and so did meth labs ,and we're very proud of that," Sen. Randy Head said.

Pharmacists are also able to check the customer against a registry of drug offenders.

