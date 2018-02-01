Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost four months ago, 16-year-old Julia Shipp suffered a broken spine, eight broken ribs, two broken hips and a broken pelvis when, Graves County officials said, a man driving under the influence T-boned her car.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

"No one thought I'd be able to walk," Julia said. "No one thought I'd be able to talk."

With her mother and father by her said, Julia, now 17 went back to Victory Martial Arts center only three weeks after Vanderbilt University Medical Center cleared her to walk.

She back working with her a new set of pre-schoolers and back on the mat training to compete on the world stage again.

"In martial arts you have to push yourself to be the best person you can be," she said. "I want to be back where I was, so I push myself."

Her mom, Renee Shipp, said that despite how strong her daughter looks or how far she's come, she admits Julia has a long road of recovery ahead. But Julia's well on her way to checking off her final goal.

"I will go home. I will stand up and hug people. I will walk. I will compete again," she said back in November.

Julie hopes she'll be able to represent the U.S. at the World Karate Union competition in Greece later this year, but her mother said it's too soon to know if she can.

Julia still has therapy several times a week for cognitive, speech and physical rehab, which insurance may not cover. So her parents have set up at GoFundMe page, which you can find by clicking here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.