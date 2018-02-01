Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Posted: Updated:
Julia Shipp Julia Shipp

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost four months ago, 16-year-old Julia Shipp suffered a broken spine, eight broken ribs, two broken hips and a broken pelvis when, Graves County officials said, a man driving under the influence T-boned her car.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

"No one thought I'd be able to walk," Julia said. "No one thought I'd be able to talk."

With her mother and father by her said, Julia, now 17 went back to Victory Martial Arts center only three weeks after Vanderbilt University Medical Center cleared her to walk.

She back working with her a new set of pre-schoolers and back on the mat training to compete on the world stage again.

"In martial arts you have to push yourself to be the best person you can be," she said. "I want to be back where I was, so I push myself."

Her mom, Renee Shipp, said that despite how strong her daughter looks or how far she's come, she admits Julia has a long road of recovery ahead. But Julia's well on her way to checking off her final goal. 

"I will go home. I will stand up and hug people. I will walk. I will compete again," she said back in November.

Julie hopes she'll be able to represent the U.S. at the World Karate Union competition in Greece later this year, but her mother said it's too soon to know if she can.

Julia still has therapy several times a week for cognitive, speech and physical rehab, which insurance may not cover. So her parents have set up at GoFundMe page, which you can find by clicking here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.