LEWIS | Dominant second half leads Bellarmine to 19th win - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Dominant second half leads Bellarmine to 19th win

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights dispatched Quincy with a big second half effort to move to 19-2 on the season (10-2 in the GLVC). The 75-54 win was Bellarmine’s 55th consecutive victory at Knights Hall. The Hawks fall to 7-15 on the season (3-10 in the GLVC).

Adam Eberhard paced Bellarmine with 13 points and six rebounds.

Bellarmine led 35-29 at half then outscored the Hawks 40-25 in the second frame.

Bellarmine returns to Knights Hall Saturday to take on Illinois-Springfield  before hitting the road for four away games and wrapping up the regular season with a second meeting with Indianapolis at Knights Hall on February 22nd. UIndy is one of the two teams that handed BU a loss this season.

