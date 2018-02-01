Basketball coach in west Louisville looking to expand program to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Basketball coach in west Louisville looking to expand program to reach more kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who spent time in jail wants to make sure kids in west Louisville stay away from violence.

Derrick Miller said he turned his life around 16 years ago after serving time for selling drugs and illegally processing guns. Miller started the Who's Next basketball team and is now looking to expand the program.

"I just use basketball, the talent that I know, that I used to play, to try and get kids to do something positive instead of joining gangs," Miller said.

He drives a van around the city picking up players who cannot always find a ride to the court. But the van sometimes breaks down, so the team is raising money to keep it running and buy a second van so more players can join the team.

“I just want to give back somehow where they always remember that Coach Derrick tried to help me,” Miller said.

If you would like to donate toward the van, visit the Facebook campaign website.

