Basketball coach in west Louisville looking to expand program to reach more kids

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who spent time in jail wants to make sure kids in west Louisville stay away from violence.

Derrick Miller said he turned his life around 16 years ago after serving time for selling drugs and illegally processing guns. Miller started the Who's Next basketball team and is now looking to expand the program.

"I just use basketball, the talent that I know, that I used to play, to try and get kids to do something positive instead of joining gangs," Miller said.

He drives a van around the city picking up players who cannot always find a ride to the court. But the van sometimes breaks down, so the team is raising money to keep it running and buy a second van so more players can join the team.

“I just want to give back somehow where they always remember that Coach Derrick tried to help me,” Miller said.

If you would like to donate toward the van, visit the Facebook campaign website.

