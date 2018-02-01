LANE | U of L women's basketball rolls on the road again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | U of L women's basketball rolls on the road again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U of L women's basketball team pushed its road record to 12-0 this season, pulling away in the second half for a 77-41 triumph at Virginia.  After leading by just four at halftime, Louisville outscored the Cavaliers 46-14 in the second half for its 23rd win against one defeat overall.

Asia Durr led five in double figures with 21 points on 9-of-18 from the field.  Bionca Dunham had 13 and Arica Carter 11.  Myisha Hines-Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds while Jazmine Jones also had 10 points plus 6 rebounds and 5 steals.  The Cardinals turned 22 Virginia turnovers into 20 points.

The Cards (23-1, 9-1) outrebounded Virginia (15-8, 8-2) 45-28, hit 45 percent from the field and made 9-of-10 free throws.

Next up for the Cards is a meeting at Syracuse at 1:00 pm Sunday.  

