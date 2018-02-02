Groundhog day prediction: six more weeks of winter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundhog day prediction: six more weeks of winter

Posted: Updated:

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog says there will be six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Friday morning. That means everyone can expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If he hadn't seen his shadow, we could have expected spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.