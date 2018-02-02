Officials to release details on Buechel shooting that left suspe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials to release details on Buechel shooting that left suspect dead, LMPD detective wounded

An ambulance leaves the scene of a triple shooting in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1, 2018. Two suspects were shot, one fatally, and a detective was grazed in the head by a bullet. An ambulance leaves the scene of a triple shooting in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1, 2018. Two suspects were shot, one fatally, and a detective was grazed in the head by a bullet.
Investigators at the scene of a shooting in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1, 2018. Investigators at the scene of a shooting in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are expected to release more details on the events that led to a shootout Thursday afternoon that killed one suspect, injured another, and left a Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics detective wounded. 

LMPD officials will provide more details and possibly release body cam footage at a news conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m. that will be streamed live right here. 

The shooting happened on Carey Avenue near Bardstown Road just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says the confrontations started as a traffic stop that was part of a narcotics investigation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Police say that's when the detective was shot in the head. He was taken to University Hospital, but is expected to recover. Officials say the detective was grazed by a bullet in the shootout. 

[IMAGES: POLICE INVESTIGATE DEADLY SHOOTING IN BUECHEL]

Two suspects at the center of the investigation were shot by detectives, and one died at the scene. The other was taken to University Hospital. 

