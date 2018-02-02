VIDEO | LMPD identifies detective shot in the head Thursday during narcotics investigation

VIDEO | LMPD identifies detective shot in the head Thursday duri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD narcotics detective shot in the head Thursday afternoon has a "long road ahead," Chief Steve Conrad said Friday, but he is expected to be OK.

Det. Darrell Hyche was hit when an "armed suspect" shot at him after a traffic stop near Carey Avenue and Bardstown Road in the Buechel neighborhood. Det. Bradley Woolridge returned fire and hit the suspect, identified Friday as 32-year-old Alexander Simpson, killing him.

Three other suspects, Billy Ray Riggs Jr., Mark Alan Reisner and Roger Dale Goodman, were also in the truck with Simpson. Riggs was also shot by Woolrodge, and he is in critical condition at University Hospital.

Simpson had a warrant for his arrest from May for allegedly violating his probation from a 2016 conviction for burglary and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Riggs also had a warrant out for his arrest, also for allegedly violating his probation. He was convicted in Hardin County in 2014 on charges of meth possession and tampering with evidence.

LMPD normally releases body camera video in the aftermath of police shootings, but Conrad said none exists in this case, because both detectives were conducting a "plain-clothes investigation."

