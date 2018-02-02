VIDEO | Father of 3 daughters abused by Larry Nassar tries to attack him in court

Randall Hargraves was detained after charging at Larry Nassar in Eaton County Circuit Court on Friday.

(CNN) -- The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.

Before he moved toward Nassar, Randall Margraves asked the judge for personal time alone with the "demon."

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

When the judge declined, he charged at Nassar.

