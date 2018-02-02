Louisville R&B singer files copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West, Solange

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"More >>
"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"More >>
The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.More >>
The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.More >>
The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.More >>
The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.More >>
Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.More >>
Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.More >>
City officials are expected to release more details on the events that led to a shootout Thursday afternoon that killed one suspect, injured another, and left an LMPD narcotics detective wounded.More >>
City officials are expected to release more details on the events that led to a shootout Thursday afternoon that killed one suspect, injured another, and left an LMPD narcotics detective wounded.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.More >>
The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.More >>
The three appellate judges found defense attorneys used a "deceptive practice" and developed a "secret ally" in Chief Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham.More >>
The three appellate judges found defense attorneys used a "deceptive practice" and developed a "secret ally" in Chief Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
Prospect officials learned in November that the Jefferson County Attorney’s office would not be bringing charges against Shaw, allowing the city to move forward with the internal investigation.More >>
Prospect officials learned in November that the Jefferson County Attorney’s office would not be bringing charges against Shaw, allowing the city to move forward with the internal investigation.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
Metro Corrections has been under constant scrutiny in the last few years for alleged repeated failures to properly release inmates.More >>
Metro Corrections has been under constant scrutiny in the last few years for alleged repeated failures to properly release inmates.More >>
“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”More >>
“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”More >>
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.More >>
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.More >>
On Friday, attorney Aaron Bentley, who represents Thomas, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Louisville, alleging Louisville Metro Arson Squad investigators “coerced” a guilty plea out of Thomas by providing him alcohol and giving him access to pain pills.More >>
On Friday, attorney Aaron Bentley, who represents Thomas, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Louisville, alleging Louisville Metro Arson Squad investigators “coerced” a guilty plea out of Thomas by providing him alcohol and giving him access to pain pills.More >>