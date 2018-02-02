Louisville R&B singer files copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West, Solange

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville R&B singer has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West and Solange Knowles, claiming they both used parts of his song, "If We Can't be Lovers," without permission.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" and "distinctive and important elements" of Mitchell's song in their work. The lawsuit also names two publishing companies.

Solange is accused of using Mitchell's work in her song "F--- the Industry." West allegedly sampled Mitchell's song in his 2007 release "Everything I am," according to the suit.

The suit claims Mitchell is losing out on royalties, licensing fees as well as the "loss of goodwill and recognition."

The lawsuit is seeking $150,000 per infringement and asking that the artists stop performing their songs and have them pulled from the radio.

Publicists for West and Knowles couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Mitchell, 73, was born in Louisville and has worked in the music business for more than 40 years, working for several labels, including Atlantic Records.

