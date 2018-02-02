Louisville R&B singer files copyright infringement lawsuit again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville R&B singer files copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West, Solange

Posted: Updated:
Kanye West and Solange Knowles Kanye West and Solange Knowles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville R&B singer has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West and Solange Knowles, claiming they both used parts of his song, "If We Can't be Lovers," without permission.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" and "distinctive and important elements" of Mitchell's song in their work. The lawsuit also names two publishing companies.

Solange is accused of using Mitchell's work in her song "F--- the Industry." West allegedly sampled Mitchell's song in his 2007 release "Everything I am," according to the suit.

The suit claims Mitchell is losing out on royalties, licensing fees as well as the "loss of goodwill and recognition."

The lawsuit is seeking $150,000 per infringement and asking that the artists stop performing their songs and have them pulled from the radio.

Publicists for West and Knowles couldn't be immediately reached for comment. 

Mitchell, 73, was born in Louisville and has worked in the music business for more than 40 years, working for several labels, including Atlantic Records. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.