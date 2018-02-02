UK student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis no longer in ICU - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UK student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis no longer in ICU

Posted: Updated:
A University of Kentucky student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis continues to improve. A University of Kentucky student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis continues to improve.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis continues to improve.

Officials say the student is in fair condition at the hospital, and is no longer in the ICU.

UK was notified on Monday of the diagnosis and school officials say the area where the student lives is being professionally cleaned.

Doctors say people recover from most bacterial meningitis cases, but there have been some cases that result in death.

Signs of meningitis include sudden onset of fever, headache and a stiff neck.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.