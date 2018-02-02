Young people can showcase their skills during Louisville's Got Talent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Young people in the area can show off their talents in a local competition.
The 5th Annual Louisville's Got Talent (LGT) showcases performers from ages 6 to 18. Performers come together to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to be seen by local talent agencies and directors.
LGT began five years ago as a bar mitzvah project by Jake Latts, who has a true passion for theatre and music. It was his goal to provide a performance opportunity for young performers. Louisville's Got Talent is a fundraiser to benefit Acting Out, CenterStage's professional touring children's theatre.
First Round Auditions take place at CenterStage on Sunday, February 11 from 3 - 6 p.m. The Louisville's Got Talent Grand Finale is on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
