Young people can showcase their skills during Louisville's Got T - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Young people can showcase their skills during Louisville's Got Talent

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Young people in the area can show off their talents in a local competition.

The 5th Annual Louisville's Got Talent (LGT) showcases performers from ages 6 to 18. Performers come together to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to be seen by local talent agencies and directors. 

LGT began five years ago as a bar mitzvah project by Jake Latts, who has a true passion for theatre and music. It was his goal to provide a performance opportunity for young performers. Louisville's Got Talent is a fundraiser to benefit Acting Out, CenterStage's professional touring children's theatre.

First Round Auditions take place at CenterStage on Sunday, February 11 from 3 - 6 p.m. The Louisville's Got Talent Grand Finale is on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Click here to get connected to Louisville's Got Talent.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.