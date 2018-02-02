Jurors deliberating in Lloyd Hammond's murder trial

Troya Sheckles, the girlfriend of one of the men Lloyd Hammond is accused of murdering, was killed in 2009 before she could testify against Hammond.

Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, a key witness in the Llloyd Hammond murder trial can't be located, but video of previous testimony was played for jurors.

Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers were shot an killed in 2006.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jurors are now deliberating the fate of Lloyd Hammond -- a man who has been called one of Louisville's most infamous criminals.

Hammond is accused of killing Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers in 2006. Years of appeals have kept this case tied up, and Hammond was re-indicted or the murders in 2016.

Closing arguments wrapped up late Friday morning and jurors began deliberating a little before noon.

"Lloyd Hammond is a cold-blooded calculating murderer," said Prosecutor Frank Dahl in his closing argument. "He kills for money or drugs. He kills to silence."

This is the state's third attempt to win a conviction against Hammond. In 2009, the case ended in a mistrial, and a conviction in 2010 was overturned.

The case was further complicated when Troya Sheckles, a key witness was killed. This latest trial moved forward without testimony from Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, another key witness for prosecutors who took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Lloyd Hammond. Police have been unsuccessful in locating Al-Uq'dah.

Jurors spent much of this week watching recorded testimony from both Sheckles and Al-Uq'dah from several years ago.

Hammond's brother, Dejuan Hammond, is already in prison for hiring someone to kill Sheckles, who was Sawyers girlfriend, because she reluctantly agreed to testify against Lloyd.

Prosecutors say Lloyd Hammond killed Sawyers over cocaine, and killed Cherry because he witnessed the crime.

In his closing argument, Hammond's attorney, Robert Eggert said the prosecution's star witness -- Al-Uq'dah -- is mentally ill and responsible for killing Sawyers and Cherry.

"When you look at all this evidence, I don't think we can convict a man on a lone, one single picture identification," Eggert said. "I don't think we can convict a man when ... one of the witnesses says the killer was in fact Shaheed Al-Uq'dah. I don't think we can ignore the paranoid schizophrenia."

Lloyd Hammond has already been convicted in the 2006 death of Kerry Williams, but he took a plea deal in that case and served out his time.

