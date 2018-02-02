UPDATE: 1 woman fatally shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: 1 woman fatally shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
One woman was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon. One woman was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon.
The first call of the shooting came in just before 12:15 p.m. The first call of the shooting came in just before 12:15 p.m.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the woman was shot in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. That's near the border of the Parkland and California neighborhoods. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the woman was shot in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. That's near the border of the Parkland and California neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon has died.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the woman was shot in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. That's near the border of the Parkland and California neighborhoods.

The first call of the shooting came in just before 12:15 p.m.

Not long after the shooting was reported, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed her death. There are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.