UPDATE: 1 woman fatally shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon has died.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the woman was shot in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. That's near the border of the Parkland and California neighborhoods.

The first call of the shooting came in just before 12:15 p.m.

Not long after the shooting was reported, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed her death. There are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

