RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett previews Saturday's matchup against Florida State

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett previews Saturday's matchup against Florida State

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's David Padgett held a news conference at 2:15 p.m. to discuss the Cardinals' performance against Virginia on Wednesday, as well as Saturday's upcoming matchup against Florida State.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference.

"We know Florida State is gonna come in here chomping at the bit, because we went down there and snuck one out at their place, so they're gonna be chomping at the bit," Padgett told reporters. "They desperately need a win and so do we, because every team does this time of year. But our guys are ready to go."



