Lexington woman pleads guilty to DUI crash that killed LMPD detective

LMPD Detective and Jason Schweitzer was killed in 2016 by a drunk driver in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman accused of killing a Louisville Metro Police officer and another man in a drunken driving wreck in October of 2016 pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges Friday.

Police say Suzanne Whitlow drove her vehicle "up on the sidewalk" on Oct. 29, 2016, hitting and killing LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore in downtown Lexington.

Police say Whitlow's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit, but she initially told police "an unknown person" was driving her vehicle, according to court records.

The crash came just three weeks after Whitlow finished classes required for a 2014 DUI conviction, in which her driver's license was suspended for 45 days and she was ordered to pay fines and court costs of more than $700.

Whitlow had been pulled over on Aug. 1, 2014, for driving 22 miles per hour over the speed limit with a blood alcohol level of .10, slightly above the legal limit of .08, according to court records. After initially failing to appear for court, Whitlow was ordered to attend the DUI classes.

On Friday, Whitlow pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, DUI and being a persistent felony offender. She's due in court for sentencing next month.

