Louisville athletics ousts Mark Jurich, two others in restructuring

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.More >>
"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"More >>
"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"More >>
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.More >>
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.More >>
The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.More >>
The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.More >>
One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.More >>
One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.More >>
A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.More >>
A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.More >>
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.More >>
UPS handled 762 million packages during its Thanksgiving-Christmas peak season, a 7 percent increase from last year’s holiday rush and 12 million more packages than the shipping giant had forecast.More >>
UPS handled 762 million packages during its Thanksgiving-Christmas peak season, a 7 percent increase from last year’s holiday rush and 12 million more packages than the shipping giant had forecast.More >>
With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.More >>
With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.More >>
Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed two-year budget.More >>
Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed two-year budget.More >>
Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.More >>
Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.More >>
The Kentucky AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville plan to appeal the decision.More >>
The Kentucky AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville plan to appeal the decision.More >>
Interim AD Vince Tyra does not have a lock on the job, the university's interim president says.More >>
Interim AD Vince Tyra does not have a lock on the job, the university's interim president says.More >>
Kentucky saw a decline in union workers in 2017 as the state’s right-to-work law took effect, according to new federal data.More >>
Kentucky saw a decline in union workers in 2017 as the state’s right-to-work law took effect, according to new federal data.More >>