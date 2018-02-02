100 flu-related deaths reported in Kentucky this season

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.

A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

VIDEO | Father of 3 daughters abused by Larry Nassar tries to attack him in court

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Health is reporting that the state's flu epidemic has claimed 100 lives.

According to a news release from Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services, at least four of those deaths have involved children.

"This season's H3N2 strain of the flu virus can be extremely serious, even deadly, not just for those in higher risk categories but to generally healthy Kentuckians as well," the news release states.

The agency says Kentucky is in its seventh consecutive week of "widespread flu activity." This is the highest level of flu activity and indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions of the state. The flu season runs through late May.

For comparison, Kentucky recorded 76 deaths throughout the entire 2016-17 flu season.

"Tragically, the influenza virus has claimed the lives of 100 Kentuckians so far this season," said Acting Department for Public Health Commissioner Jeffrey D. Howard, in a statement.

"During this time of widespread flu activity, we want to remind people to avoid contact with others if you have influenza or an influenza-like illness. If you are sick, seek care from your healthcare provider early. Lastly, take appropriate measures to protect yourself such as washing your hands with soap and water."

According to the news release, influenza A is the most common type of flu identified in Kentucky.

"Pneumonia, bacterial bloodstream infections, and sepsis are examples of influenza-related complications that may require hospitalization and sometimes result in death of healthy people with no known risk factors for serious illness," said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the state epidemiologist for the Department of Public Health, in a statement.

"Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu. We especially recommend that all healthy Kentuckians aged six months and older be vaccinated. The flu season typically runs until late spring so it is not too late to get vaccinated.

