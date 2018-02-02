Jeffboat to lay off 226 employees, its second round of job cuts in 3 months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By the end of April, Jeffboat will lay off 226 employees at its shipyard on Market Street in Jeffersonville.

The company announced the layoffs Friday afternoon, but said it does not "intend to close the facility."

Back in November, Jeffboat announced 278 layoffs, which the company said would begin on Nov. 1 and run through the first quarter of 2018. In 2013, Jeffboat said it would invest $3.5 million to add a fourth production line and about 100 additional workers at the plant. At that time, the plant employed about 800. As of Nov. 1, 2017, the company employed about 600 people.

Below is the WARN notice from Jeffboat, which includes the list of positions affected by layoffs:

And here is the WARN notice related to the 278 layoffs that began in November 2017:

Related Stories:

Jeffboat to lay off 278 workers amid weak demand for barges

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.