UPDATE: Coroner's office identifies man shot and killed by police in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 1.

That man has been identified as 32-year-old Alexander W. Simpson. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds of torso and lower extremity."

City officials are expected to release more details on the events that led to the shootout that killed Simpson, injured another, and left a Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics detective wounded.

The shooting happened on Carey Avenue near Bardstown Road just after 1:30 p.m. Chief Steve Conrad says the confrontations started as a traffic stop that was part of a narcotics investigation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Police say that's when the detective was shot in the head. He was taken to University Hospital, but is expected to recover. Officials say the detective was grazed by a bullet in the shootout.

Two suspects at the center of the investigation -- including Simpson -- were shot by detectives. Simpson died at the scene. The other suspect was taken to University Hospital.

