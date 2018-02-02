Judge seals surveillance video showing teen's death in Kentucky juvenile detention center

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.
"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.
The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.
One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.
A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.
The video allegedly shows staffers eating Gynnya's food, leaving her lying in the same position for 10 hours without doing a close examination to see if she was Ok and failing to immediately provide CPR when they learned she was not breathing.
The three appellate judges found defense attorneys used a "deceptive practice" and developed a "secret ally" in Chief Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham.
Prospect officials learned in November that the Jefferson County Attorney's office would not be bringing charges against Shaw, allowing the city to move forward with the internal investigation.
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a "dangerous" precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to "never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it's over. Of course that is going to tie people up," leaving cases pending.
Metro Corrections has been under constant scrutiny in the last few years for alleged repeated failures to properly release inmates.
"If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don't have any reason to doubt him," deputy mayor told Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay. "I just don't remember it."
Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.
