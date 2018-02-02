Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen later this month with old favorites and new faces

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.

A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

Whistleblower claims record number of juvenile murder charges follows cover-ups and dysfunction in Louisville youth detention

Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

VIDEO | Father of 3 daughters abused by Larry Nassar tries to attack him in court

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

Joe’s Older Than Dirt restaurant and bar was a Louisville staple for generations.

The restaurant opened in the 1930s, and the old, creaky floors inside are proof of its age. Cres Bride owned it for more than a decade but sold it. The next owners fell on hard times and closed the doors in 2015.

The Ole Restaurant group turned it into Red Barn Kitchen, but Bride said he didn't give up on his old restaurant.

It’s “an iconic Louisville landmark,” he said. “People have told stories of getting engaged here. People who played on softball teams met here after their ball games for 20 years.”

Now Bride is partnering with Ole to bring Joe's back. Customers will see old favorites, and they'll see new faces.

“On Monday night, we'll have trivia," Bride said. "On Wednesday night, we always had a cornhole tournament that had 50, 60 or 70 people. On Thursday night, we had karaoke. On Friday and Saturdays nights, we had a DJ."

An iconic Moose was stationed in front of the restaurant for years, but the statue was sold when the restaurant closed. Bride recently tried to buy it back from its current owner, but she wouldn't budge.

“As a joke, we said 'Will you take $20,000 for the moose?'” Bride said. “And she said, 'Absolutely not. I love this moose.'”

Bride bought a replacement moose from a company in Los Angles which makes movie props.

The Red Barn Kitchen will close Saturday. Joe's Older Than Dirt will reopen on Feb. 21.

