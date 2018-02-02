Historic block in Seymour battles back after huge fire last year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Historic block in Seymour battles back after huge fire last year

Restoration is well underway in the building where the fire started. Restoration is well underway in the building where the fire started.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- One year ago, Larry McDonald watched as fire consumed the buildings next door to him in Seymour. He was scared his shop, This Old Guitar, would be next. 

"The front of the building next door fell out into the street, and we thought, 'Well, here we go,'" McDonald said. "We're going to remember that night a long time. We sat over there with tears in our eyes."

Family and several kind police officer grabbed everything they could out of his store and took it across the street. A firewall and dedicated firefighters kept the flames from spreading. 

"We survived it," McDonald said.

Pictures and guitars are back on the wall now, along with newspaper articles about the trying day. The city is ready to leave the headlines behind.

"It's been a year, but we feel like we've made a lot of progress," said Becky Schepman, Executive Director of Seymour Main Street.

Inside the historic building where the fire started, much of the damage is gone, and restoration is in progress. 

"We've already had quite a few calls with interest for people wanting to buy the building and put in some new retail, possibly," Schepman said.

There are high hopes it will make Seymour business boom more than ever before. 

"The possibilities are endless, I guess I would say," Schepman said.

It's something McDonald couldn't have imagined a year ago, and for that he's thankful. 

"Everybody's prayers worked," he said.

