Historic block in Seymour battles back after huge fire last year

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.

A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.

A woman who was shot on Grand Avenue in Louisville Friday afternoon had died.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

Whistleblower claims record number of juvenile murder charges follows cover-ups and dysfunction in Louisville youth detention

Whistleblower claims record number of juvenile murder charges follows cover-ups and dysfunction in Louisville youth detention

Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.

Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

VIDEO | Father of 3 daughters abused by Larry Nassar tries to attack him in court

VIDEO | Father of 3 daughters abused by Larry Nassar tries to attack him in court

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

Restoration is well underway in the building where the fire started.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- One year ago, Larry McDonald watched as fire consumed the buildings next door to him in Seymour. He was scared his shop, This Old Guitar, would be next.

"The front of the building next door fell out into the street, and we thought, 'Well, here we go,'" McDonald said. "We're going to remember that night a long time. We sat over there with tears in our eyes."

Family and several kind police officer grabbed everything they could out of his store and took it across the street. A firewall and dedicated firefighters kept the flames from spreading.

"We survived it," McDonald said.

Pictures and guitars are back on the wall now, along with newspaper articles about the trying day. The city is ready to leave the headlines behind.

"It's been a year, but we feel like we've made a lot of progress," said Becky Schepman, Executive Director of Seymour Main Street.

Inside the historic building where the fire started, much of the damage is gone, and restoration is in progress.

"We've already had quite a few calls with interest for people wanting to buy the building and put in some new retail, possibly," Schepman said.

There are high hopes it will make Seymour business boom more than ever before.

"The possibilities are endless, I guess I would say," Schepman said.

It's something McDonald couldn't have imagined a year ago, and for that he's thankful.

"Everybody's prayers worked," he said.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved