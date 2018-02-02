1 person shot and killed off Preston Highway in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person shot and killed off Preston Highway in south Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed Friday night inside an apartment in south Louisville.

MetroSafe said it happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail near Preston Highway. It was the second homicide Friday in Louisville.

LMPD has no suspects right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

