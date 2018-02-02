Shepherdsville Police officers write 11 citations for speeding t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville Police officers write 11 citations for speeding this week in traffic blitz of Beach Grove Bypass

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville police officers initiated a traffic blitz on the recently complete Beach Grove Bypass this week after receiving multiple complaints of drivers speeding.

Maj. Mike O’Donnell said officers checked out the area earlier in the week and determined many drivers were breaking the speed limit.

“There’s growing pains every time you add roadways or change traffic patterns,” O’Donnell said.

So the Street Crimes Unit performed a traffic blitz, and within a few hours, officers wrote 11 citations for speeding, one for disregarding a stop sign and one for expired registration. O’Donnell said all the speeding tickets were for at least 15 miles over the speed limit, which is 35 miles per hour.

O’Donnell said beyond the speeding concerns, officers noted drivers blowing past new stop signs in the Oak Grove neighborhood.

“The roads back in the subdivision, some of those went from being dead-end courts to being entrances into the subdivision itself,” O’Donnell said. “When you’re going back into that subdivision, there are children back there. And it’s children who are not used to having the added traffic. So we’re hoping parents keep them out of the road, but we also hope motorists pay attention when they’re back there.”

O’Donnell said the department is planning another traffic blitz in the near future.

