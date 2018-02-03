1 person dead after early morning crash in Hallmark neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dead after early morning crash in Hallmark neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead in a crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Hallmark neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor says the crash happened at Algonquin Parkway and Beech Street.

A call about the crash was received around 4:20 a.m.

WDRB has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

