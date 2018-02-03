Man killed in Algonquin Parkway crash identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man killed in Algonquin Parkway crash identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the Hallmark neighborhood has been identified.

MetroSafe said the crash happened at Algonquin Parkway and Beech Street around 4:20 a.m.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a vehicle was traveling east on Algonquin Parkway when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit a tree.

Police said the man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Sunday afternoon by the Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Billy Joe Kelly, Jr.

Authorities are still attempting to locate Kelly's family, according to Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson. If you have any information about where his family might be, contact Robinson at 502-574-0140.

A male passenger was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. 

