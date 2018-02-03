Coroner identifies 18-year-old girl as victim in fatal shooting on Grand Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a teen who died in a shooting that happened on Grand Avenue in Louisville.

The victim was 18-year-old Chatariona Harrison, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

According to officials, Harrison was shot in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m.

Police do not have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.