Family of 18-year-old girl shot and killed on Grand Avenue pleads for answers

Chatariona Harrison's mother shared this photo of her 18-year-old daughter with WDRB.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a teen who died in a shooting that happened on Grand Avenue in Louisville.

The victim was 18-year-old Chatariona Harrison, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

An LMPD spokesperson said Harrison was shot in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m.

Family and friends gathered Saturday for a brief memorial.

Flowers, balloons, and candles mark the spot on Grand Avenue near the location where the teen lost her life.

Harrison's mother Lashonda Whitfield said everyone called her daughter 'Cee Cee.'

“She had goals. She wanted to go somewhere,” Whitfield said. “She wanted to be somebody. She wasn’t trying to be out here in these streets.”

The mother said her daughter did not have issues with anyone and has no idea why she was gunned down.

“I was sitting in the living room. Waiting for her to come back in from the store. She was gone less than five minute. She was getting ready for work,” Whitfield said.

The teen's parents ran outside. The father found his daughter shot in her car.

"They took my baby from me. They took her ... Cee Cee I want you back so badly. I know I do. Everybody know I do," Whitfield said through tears on Saturday.

Whitfield said her daughter had seven brothers and sisters. She had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

"Whoever did this to my baby please, please, please turn yourself in. Please turn yourself in. I don't know why and I can't question God why," Whitfield said.

Police do not have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.