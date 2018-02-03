LACETT | Wildcats fall to Missouri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Wildcats fall to Missouri

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) –  The 21st ranked Kentucky Wildcats saw their three game win streak snapped Saturday as they fell on the road to Missouri 69-60.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in a losing effort for Kentucky who trailed by 10 at the half. The Wildcats managed to cut the lead to one early in the second half but managed to take a lead.

UK dropped to 17-6 on the year. They are 6-4 in the SEC. 

Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett each scored 16 for the Tigers who improve to 15-8, 5-5 in conference play.  

The Wildcats are back in action Tuesday at home against 18th ranked Tennessee.  

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.