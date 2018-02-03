BOZICH | Can Romeo Langford get Damon Bailey's scoring record? Stay tuned

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.More >>
Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.More >>
Louisville's struggles in John Paul Jones Arena continued as the Cardinals were defeated by Virginia Wednesday night.More >>
Louisville's struggles in John Paul Jones Arena continued as the Cardinals were defeated by Virginia Wednesday night.More >>
Can Louisville end its three-game losing streak in Charlottesville Wednesday night? What is the key to defeating the second-ranked Cavaliers? Rick Bozich and Katie George will be in Virginia.More >>
Can Louisville end its three-game losing streak in Charlottesville Wednesday night? What is the key to defeating the second-ranked Cavaliers? Rick Bozich and Katie George will be in Virginia.More >>
Take another look at the top three teams in the AP college basketball poll. Their lineups are not filled with 5-star recruits or NBA Top 100 prospects.More >>
Take another look at the top three teams in the AP college basketball poll. Their lineups are not filled with 5-star recruits or NBA Top 100 prospects.More >>
Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.More >>
Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.More >>
Indiana led Purdue for nearly half the game but the Boilermakers asserted themselves in the second half and showed whey they're likely a Number One seed in the NCAA Tournament in Match.More >>
Indiana led Purdue for nearly half the game but the Boilermakers asserted themselves in the second half and showed whey they're likely a Number One seed in the NCAA Tournament in Match.More >>
Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.More >>
Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.More >>