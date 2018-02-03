Florida State holds off Louisville 80-76

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.
One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.
The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.
Shepherdsville police officers initiated a traffic blitz on the recently complete Beach Grove Bypass on Friday after receiving multiple complaints of drivers speeding.
Speaking only to WDRB-TV, David Camm says he's refusing to give up his fight.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police in an incident in the Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1.
