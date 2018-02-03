Hope's Closet hoping to help more foster families with newly opened store

Hope's Closet provides clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats and much more at no cost to foster families.

Hope's Closet provides clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats and much more at no cost to foster families.

"Bullitt County" is a dramatic thriller made in Bullitt County and is coming to a theater near you.

"Bullitt County" is a dramatic thriller made in Bullitt County and is coming to a theater near you.

Speaking only to WDRB-TV, David Camm says he's refusing to give up his fight.

Speaking only to WDRB-TV, David Camm says he's refusing to give up his fight.

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – 20 children a week come into the state's care in Kentucky, creating an ever growing need for foster families. In order to help those families provide for their foster children, a local non-profit opened up shop Saturday morning to do just that.

It's called Hope's Closet and it’s providing more than just hope.

“It's just that sense of relief that those kids, they're going to be taken care of,” said Angela Bischoff, founder of Hope’s Closet.

Inside you'll find everything from thousands of clothing items and shoes to other needed items like diapers and car seats, all at no cost.

“They come with nothing. They usually come with the clothes on their back,” Bischoff said.

The store is dedicated to helping foster parents take care of the children they open their homes and hearts to.

“Right now we have over 8,600 children in foster care,” said Adria Johnson, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, who was at the opening for Hope’s Closet.

Johnson added that number of children in the system has been growing for the past five years.

“You look at the dynamic of what's going on in the state and sadly we have a lot of families that are plagued with the opioid crisis and other concerning factors within their families. We see more and more children having to come into the state's care," she said.

Angela Bishoff started Hope's Closet three years ago out of her garage when she was a foster parent to help other foster parents.

“And they know ... I don't need to worry about where those clothes are going to come from. So they can contact us and we will come to the store and they can get what they need on an emergency basis as well as come in and shop throughout the weekend,” Bischoff said.

Hope's Closet will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s located at 3936 Taylorsville Road next to Big Lots.

Donations are always accepted. Right now toiletries are the most needed items.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.