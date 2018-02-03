Hope's Closet hoping to help more foster families with newly ope - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hope's Closet hoping to help more foster families with newly opened store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – 20 children a week come into the state's care in Kentucky, creating an ever growing need for foster families. In order to help those families provide for their foster children, a local non-profit opened up shop Saturday morning to do just that.

It's called Hope's Closet and it’s providing more than just hope.

“It's just that sense of relief that those kids, they're going to be taken care of,” said Angela Bischoff, founder of Hope’s Closet.

Inside you'll find everything from thousands of clothing items and shoes to other needed items like diapers and car seats, all at no cost.

“They come with nothing. They usually come with the clothes on their back,” Bischoff said.

The store is dedicated to helping foster parents take care of the children they open their homes and hearts to.

“Right now we have over 8,600 children in foster care,” said Adria Johnson, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, who was at the opening for Hope’s Closet.

Johnson added that number of children in the system has been growing for the past five years. 

“You look at the dynamic of what's going on in the state and sadly we have a lot of families that are plagued with the opioid crisis and other concerning factors within their families. We see more and more children having to come into the state's care," she said.

Angela Bishoff started Hope's Closet three years ago out of her garage when she was a foster parent to help other foster parents.

“And they know ... I don't need to worry about where those clothes are going to come from. So they can contact us and we will come to the store and they can get what they need on an emergency basis as well as come in and shop throughout the weekend,” Bischoff said.

Hope's Closet will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s located at 3936 Taylorsville Road next to Big Lots.

Donations are always accepted. Right now toiletries are the most needed items.

