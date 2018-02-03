Suspect accused of murdering 2 men near Bowman Field returns to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect accused of murdering 2 men near Bowman Field returns to Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Aaron Hernandez returned to Louisville Friday night and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) Aaron Hernandez returned to Louisville Friday night and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing two people near Bowman Field is now back in Louisville. 

23-year-old Aaron Hernandez was booked into Metro Corrections Friday night. He was arrested in Texas two days after police found the bodies of Joshua Rice and David Kandelaki inside an apartment on Abigail Drive.

Police say Hernandez was Rice's ex-boyfriend, and Rice had filed a request for an order of protection against him. 

Hernandez is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. 

He's being held on a $1 million bond. He's expected in court Monday morning. 

