The Kentucky Expo Center goes back in time with Jurassic Quest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center is taking a step back to prehistoric times with their newest exhibit, Jurassic Quest. 

It is the largest traveling animatronic dinosaur exhibit in North America. 

Families can check out more than 80 exhibits and life-sized dinosaurs, including a Stegosaurus and the always popular T-Rex. 

Kids can take part in a fossil dig, face painting, crafts and much more. 

Every couple of hours, some of the dinosaurs walk around to interact with the families. 

"Just watching the kids' faces as they develop throughout the day. They come in a little timid and once they get the love for dinosaurs they start running around seeing all the dinosaurs," said Johnel Acosta, with Jurassic Quest.

The event continues Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Expo Center from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

