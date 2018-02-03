CRAWFORD | Louisville takes a step back in 80-76 home loss to Florida State

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
Louisville's search for a permanent athletics director is moving forward quickly, but interim AD Vince Tyra says it's too soon to talk about whether David Padgett is a frontrunner for the basketball coaching job.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
Event organizers say lagging sales and financial concerns have forced the cancellation of the Derby Festival Basketball Classic in 2018.More >>
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a pair of free throws with two seconds left to force overtime and Quade Green hit the game-winning layup with four seconds left to lead Kentucky past upset-minded Vanderbilt in overtime.More >>
After taking a couple of punches early, Kentucky threw the best counterpunches late in an upset win at No. 7 West Virginia.More >>
Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.More >>
