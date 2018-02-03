Benefit held to help survivors of apartment fire that killed Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Benefit held to help survivors of apartment fire that killed Louisville mother and 2 children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A benefit concert was held Saturday night to remember a Louisville mother and her two children, killed in an apartment fire in early December. 

Local artist and playwright Johnathan Johnson held a concert to honor the family of Archimedia Riley. 

She and her two children died in a fire that police say was set intentionally. It happened at an apartment building on Shanks Lane near Cane Run Road. 

The event was called the 'Start Over Project.' The survivors of the fire lost everything, and the event was to remind them how much the community cares. 

"I just want to be able to be a resource for them, to help them in any way possible. We were looking for housing for them, donation items ... any type of help we can be is what we want to do," Johnson said. 

Clothing, bedding items, toiletries, and shoes were just some of the items collected at the event. 

An arrest was made in that deadly fire. Police say the family who died was not the intended target of the arson.

