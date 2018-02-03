Officials dedicate bench outside Louisville Free Public Library to remember fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

Officials dedicate bench outside Louisville Free Public Library - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been nearly a year since LMPD Officer Nick Rodman lost his life in the line of duty. 

Saturday, his life was remembered during a ceremony outside the Louisville Free Public Library.

Friends, family, elected officials, and library administrators gathered outside the Iroquois Branch for the unveiling of a new granite bench. 

The bench has Rodman's picture on it, and a message saying he died protecting the citizens of Louisville.

Rodman was killed in a crash last March during a police pursuit. 

Susie Kehl came up with the idea for the bench after seeing how big of an impact Rodman's family has had in law enforcement. 

"They mean a lot to everyone here," Kehl said. "Ashley and the kids, I mean everyone just wants to do what they can to help the family honor Nick."

21st District Councilman Vitalis Lanshima and Mayor Greg Fischer also spoke at the dedication.

