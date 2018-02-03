BOZICH | Crooked shooting stops Indiana again against Michigan State

Shooting woes stopped Indiana again as the Hoosiers lost to Michigan State Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On a night when Indiana missed eight of its first nine, 20 of its first 22 and 29 of its first 35 shots, chances are the Hoosiers had no chance to beat Michigan State.

The Spartans are ranked fifth in the nation – and just beat Indiana by 28 points two weeks ago. Who beats a team coached by Tom Izzo after shooting 17.1 percent in the first half.

Saturday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana did have a chance to win but the Hoosiers were stopped (63-60) by the same issue that has stopped coach Archie Miller's team in many of their 12 defeats this season.

Shooting.

Field goal shooting.

Free throw shooting.

Shooting. Shooting. Shooting.

After trailing by as many as 11 points and for nearly 35 minutes, Indiana scrambled to cut Michigan State’s lead to 58-56 with 3:10 remaining.

After a Michigan State turnover, Devonte Green missed a three, his fourth miss from distance on the night. Indiana secured the rebound. The Spartans fouled Juwan Morgan, who made only one of two free throws.

Michigan State missed, giving Indiana another opportunity. Two, in fact. But Robert Johnson missed a drive – and Freddie McSwain followed that by missing the two free throws he was awarded after he was fouled on a rebound attempt.

Michigan State did not bungle it from there, although a 65-footer by Green bounced off the rim in the final second as the Spartans exited with a 63-60 victory.

Indiana made less than 29 percent of its field goal attempts (19 of 66) and finished only four of 19 from distance.

IU scored a meager .952 points per possession but the Hoosiers were able to rally because they outrebounded Michigan State 53-29 and made only eight turnovers.

Morgan led Indiana with 23 points and 11 rebounds. McSwain delivered as a surprise starter, finishing with 16 rebounds and eight points.

IU will carry a four-game losing streak to Rutgers Monday. The Hoosiers are 12-12 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.