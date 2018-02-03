Donation to help fix Louisville park after crash that sent 3 kids to the hospital

Hope's Closet provides clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats and much more at no cost to foster families.

"Bullitt County" is a dramatic thriller made in Bullitt County and is coming to a theater near you.

Speaking only to WDRB-TV, David Camm says he's refusing to give up his fight.

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park, sending three children to the hospital, and damaging some benches and equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville park that was the scene of a terrifying accident will get fixed up thanks to a generous donation.

"We want to glorify God today by giving back, by sowing a seed in this very community," LaDonna Johnson said. "We also want to thank you for what you do for our youth and the city of Louisville."

With that, Mayor Greg Fischer was presented with a $4,000 check from former U of L player and businessman Charlie Johnson and his wife LaDonna.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park, sending three children to the hospital.

Some benches and equipment were damaged, and Saturday's donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new.

"I hope they will use the money to put more equipment in the playground, and maybe even a fence so that these kids can be safe ... kind of have a border around them so maybe in the future, an accident like that won't happen again," LaDonna Johnson said.

LMPD is still investigating what led up to that crash.

