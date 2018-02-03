Former U of L player donates to improve Louisville park after cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former U of L player donates to improve Louisville park after crash sends 3 kids to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville park that was the scene of a terrifying accident will get fixed up thanks to a generous donation.

"We want to glorify God today by giving back, by sowing a seed in this very community," LaDonna Johnson said. "We also want to thank you for what you do for our youth and the city of Louisville."

With that, Mayor Greg Fischer was presented with a $4,000 check from former U of L player and businessman Charlie Johnson and his wife LaDonna.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park, sending three children to the hospital.

Some benches and equipment were damaged, and Saturday's donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new. 

"I hope they will use the money to put more equipment in the playground, and maybe even a fence so that these kids can be safe ... kind of have a border around them so maybe in the future, an accident like that won't happen again," LaDonna Johnson said.

LMPD is still investigating what led up to that crash.

